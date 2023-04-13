Edward Schumann

Edward W. Schumann, 79 year old passed away, Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Aicota Health in Aitkin, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the St. Mathias Catholic Church.

Edward was born on October 7, 1943 in Henderson, MN to the late Henry and Frieda (Jentsch) Schumann. He grew up in Henderson, MN where he attended school. Edward was united in marriage to Kathleen Meis on January 16, 1965 in Oyens, IA. The couple made their home in Brainerd, MN for most of their married life. Edward was self-employed as a farmer and truck driver all his life in the Brainerd area. In his free time, he enjoyed attending antique tractor and farm shows. He was a life-long member of the St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias, MN. Edward was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sons, Randy Schumann, Wade (Kari) Schumann, Darryl (Jeannie) Schumann, Aaron Schumann and Clint (Jennifer) Schumann; grandchildren, Victoria and Wyatt Schumann and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by wife, Kathleen Schumann; parents, Henry and Frieda Schumann and siblings, Lorna, Loretta, Henry, Ione and Harold.

