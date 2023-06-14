Elaine Norwood

Elaine Joyce Norwood, age 92, of Pequot Lakes, passed away peacefully at her lake home, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Elaine was born in Brainerd to Charles & Amelia Johnston. She married Wesley Norwood, and together they had 2 sons, Allen Wesley and Gregory Lee.

Elaine was a great cook and baker. She loved her sweets, and let’s not forget her coffee. She enjoyed being outside, gardening and taking care of her yard and flower gardens. While Wesley took care of the vegetable gardens, she canned all the goods harvested. She enjoyed both their farm and lake home life. She always favored a freshly painted room, actually anything freshly painted. Elaine and Wesley were avid square dancers. They enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Wesley; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Norwood of Park Rapids; granddaughters: Angela (Rob) Miller of Florida, Carrie (JP) Tanner of Tennessee and Shawna (Shawn) Barnett of Arizona; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephew, and one niece she was close with, Carol (Mark) Neuman.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons; sisters and brothers.

A Celebration of Life for Elaine will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center.

www.halvorsontaylor.com