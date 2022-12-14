Elaine Pattison

Elaine Carol Pattison, age 74, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022. She was in the peace of her own home on Gull Lake surrounded by loved ones after a sudden diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband Jerry; her 3 children Chrissy & Matt Farley, and Tanja Spencer; her 2 stepsons David and Steve Pattison; grandchildren Kayley, Brandon, McKenna, Riley and Kingston; her 4 siblings Jim, Scott, Bonnie and Diane; many nieces and nephews and so many special friends.

Elaine retired as vice-president of HR at Label Resources. She was previously an HR Manager at Perkin-Elmer.

Elaine was loved by all and was a great mentor to many. Elaine and Jerry traveled the world together and had many unforgettable adventures. They especially enjoyed their time visiting their children and grandchildren in Lake Tahoe, Duluth, Berkeley and the Virgin Islands. She also loved cruises in Europe, and driving across the scenic U.S.A. to visit friends. She was an avid reader as well.

There will be a celebration of life in the Summer of 2023. Details to follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.