Elaine Simmonds, age 85, of Merrifield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1938, to Henry & Lillian Schroedel in Siegel Township, WI, where she grew up. Elaine married the love of her life, Jack Simmonds, on January 26, 1957. In 1971 they moved to Merrifield and finished their family. Elaine raised 10 children. She was a strong woman and had to be to raise 6 girls and 4 boys.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 66 years, Jack; children, Debra Simmonds, Laurie (Peter) Houg, Michael Simmonds, Vicky (Chuck) Sather, Virginia (Daniel) Heath, Randy Simmonds, Jacqueline (Allen) Hollingsworth, Brenda Simmonds, John (Misty) Simmonds and Thomas (Stephanie) Simmonds; numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren; siblings: Yvonne Leech, Henry (Eleanor) Schroedel and John (Diane) Schroedel; many nieces and nephews.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Henrietta Lobner, Dorothy Hladilek, Dolores Linzmeier, Bernice Stellmach and RoseAnn Kranski; brother, Robert Schroedel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11AM, at St Francis Catholic Church. The visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Interment will be at Lake Edward Cemetery in Merrifield.

