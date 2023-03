Nov. 14, 1930 - Feb. 27, 2023

BAXTER, Minn. - Eldo Schmidt, 92, Baxter, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 27, in Edgewood Vista.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.