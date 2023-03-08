Eldo Schmidt

Eldo L. Schmidt, 92, of Baxter, passed away with his daughters by his side and music in his heart on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Eldo’s Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather Friday evening (March 31) from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. And remember - it wouldn’t be a Schmidt get-together if there wasn’t food, fellowship, and laughter, so please stay after the service for a luncheon on Eldo’s honor.

Eldo was born November 14, 1930, in Minneapolis, the son of Lewis and Agnes (Moe) Schmidt. He attended Patrick Henry High School, and shortly after that, he met the love of his life, Bugs (Borghild Sandbeck). He knew instantly she was the one he wanted and made his declaration well known. After graduating, he continued his education at Dunwoody Institute and later earned his teaching certificate. He spent many years working as a mechanic while also teaching the trade at Hennepin Technical Center. On the weekends, he even moonlighted as a local golf course’s golf cart maintenance man - a job that proved beneficial and allowed his family to golf for free. Eldo’s work ethic extended to his hobbies - he loved working with wood. He was crafty and made many pieces of furniture and built TWO homes. He often “planned” spur of the moment camping trips that included longs walks to the very best camp site way in the back. Those trips taught his children valuable lessons and cherished memories. Eldo was also very proud of his military service. He served for four years as a reservist in the U.S. Navy. He and Bugs loved to entertain, and they also made faith a priority. They sang in the choir together and Eldo never missed his bible study group (or breakfast with his Wings Café crew).

He will be dearly missed by his children, Todd (Lynna) Schmidt, Sue (Kelly) Bevans, and Nancy Plankenhorn (Todd); grandchildren, Patrick, Kelley (Ben), Kelsey (John), Sean, Caitlen (Colton), Bryan (Kalie), and Donny; great-granddaughter, Charlotte and one on the way; Lord of Life Church family; and many friends, neighbors, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bugs; parents; and sister, Delores Haner.

Special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista Baxter Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for all of their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Lord of Life Lutheran Church Building Fund or Choir.