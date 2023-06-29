Eleanore Robertson

Eleanore Anne Robertson was born on April 8, 1929 she passed away on June 28, 2023 at the age of 94. Eleanore was born at the White Earth Indian Hospital on the White Earth Indian Reservation where she was an enrolled member. Her mother was Irene Ellis nee Broker. Her grandmother was Charlotte Broker nee Fineday. Her mother and grandmother were enrolled members of the White Earth Nation as was Eleanore. Her father was Sylvester “Bud” Robertson, he was an enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. She is survived by two daughters, Anita Fineday and Peggy Mandel (Joel) four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Eleanore also known as “Chickie” had six siblings: Donald (Pete) Broker, Gilbert (Pug) Robertson, Mary (Robertson) Thunder, William (Billy) Ellis, Creighton Robertson and Sam Robertson. An honoring will be held at Pine Point on the White Earth Indian Reservation on August12, 2023.

