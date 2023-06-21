Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Johnson, 87, of Brainerd, passed away on June 18, 2023, comfortably at home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Brainerd, MN. A visitation will take place from 5-7 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Betty was born in Park Rapids on October 28, 1935, to LeRoy and Alma Whitney. She later married Lloyd Johnson on March 6th, 1956, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Throughout the years she raised her 5 children Cindy Johnson, Lloyd Jr. Tammie, Sherri, and Robin. Betty was also a lifetime member of the bowling league, over 21 club, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Her faith was very important to her, and she was very active in the Catholic church participating in the prayer chains and rosery ladies. Betty will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Betty is survived by her children, Cindy Johnson and her children Kristy, Brandt, and Ted Toft, Lloyd Johnson JR, Tammie Johnson (Gary) and her son Jeffrey Henderson, Sherri (Robert) Hartman and their son Justin James Hartman, Robin (Al) Pfanz and their children Chris, Josh, Jesse and Cassandra; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings James Whitney and Carol Osterheim; several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; siblings MaryAnn Holtquist, Joseph Whitey, Francis Whitney, Joann Johnson, Patty Sershon, and Gary Whitney.

Special Thank you to CRMC Hospice Team, private home aids Karen and Andrea, and our special cousin Terri Ann Moore.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.