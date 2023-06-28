Ella Lou (Greenwalt) Dahl was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on April 10, 1928 to Arthur and Agnes Greenwalt. She grew up on Pennsylvania Avenue in Brainerd, the youngest of six children.

Ella attended Washington High School in Brainerd, where she acquired an appreciation for English grammar. She took great delight in correcting grammatical mistakes made by her children, but never did get a handle on “lay” vs “lie.”

After her graduation in 1946, she met Chuck Dahl. Chuck and Ella were blessed with 72 years of marriage and three children. Over the years they raised their family at homes in Southeast and Northeast Brainerd and at Whipple Lake in Baxter. Then followed many happy retirement years in Daytona Beach, FL, with lots of visits from family and friends.

Ella and Chuck moved back to Minnesota in 2016. After Chuck’s death in 2019, Ella lived in Baxter with the help and support of her family.

Ella passed away peacefully June 24, 2023, having lived her final weeks with the support and presence of loving family, Good Neighbor Home Health, and St. Croix Hospice.

Ella is survived by daughters Connie Fordyce of Pillager, MN and Barbara (Craig) Magnan of Isle, MN, son Steven (Candace) Dahl of Dent, MN, and sister Irene Jensen of Brainerd, MN, numerous nieces and nephews, and by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Preceding Ella in death were her husband Chuck, brothers Arvid and Jack Greenwalt, and sisters Ruth Looyen and Barbara Bainton.

Memorials preferred to:

Hope Lutheran Church, 594 N Williamson Blvd, Daytona Beach FL 32114