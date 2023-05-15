Ella Juaire Mitchell

Ella Mitchell, age 87 of Northfield, passed away at home, sur-rounded by her family, on Saturday afternoon, May 13, 2023.

Ella LaVerna (Juaire) Mitchell was born January 2, 1936, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Wilfred and Evelyn (Gagnon) Juaire. She was raised on a farm east of Faribault and attended country school. After her education she stayed on the farm and helped her parents raise her younger siblings. As a girl she was active in 4-H, cooked and baked for her family and enjoyed time riding horses, and skating on the frozen ponds and river.

On June 3, 1953, Ella married James C. Mitchell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. They had met at a wedding dance at Union Hill. After marriage they lived for a short time in Faribault before moving to Dundas. In 1968, they purchased their farm in Greenvale Township, just north of Northfield. Along with farming, Ella worked for a time at Carleton College. Her career with Sheldahl began around 1970 and she retired in 2000 after 30 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and doing her arts and crafts. Ella was a talented artist, very creative, kind and giving. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children Jim (Charlene) of Northfield, David of Baxter, Mary (Perry) Collins of Castle Rock, Connie Staley (Frank Dougert) of Florida, John (Patty) of Northfield, Mike (Tonia) of Lonsdale; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Marilyn (John) Gregerson of Brainerd, Carol Rager of Brainerd; 6 brothers Roger Juaire of Cold Spring, Bernard Juaire of Brainerd, Albert Juaire of Bloomington, DuWayne (June) Juaire of Brainerd, Clinton Juaire of North Dakota, Lyle (Wendy) Juaire of Brainerd; many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, her son Randy, her granddaughter Melissa Ann, her sisters Jane Rager and Kathryn Nelson; her brothers Ernie and Jake Juaire, and her parents.

Services will be at Noon on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Beirman Funeral Home in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM and a reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Pallbearers will be her children.

Arrangements are with the Bierman Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com