Ellen M. Akotchik, 89 year old of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be an hour prior, from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., at the church on August 3, 2023. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Ellen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. shelleyfuneralchapels.com 320-632-5242