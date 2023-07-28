Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen M. Akotchik

64c3cc7a27a755422011d0e9.jpg
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM

Ellen M. Akotchik, 89 year old of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be an hour prior, from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., at the church on August 3, 2023. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Ellen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. shelleyfuneralchapels.com 320-632-5242

Modulist Image