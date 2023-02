Ellie Slette

Ellie Slette, 81, passed away November 28th, 2022 in St. Paul, MN. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 29th at 10:30 am at The Aerie at Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St., West St Paul, MN. Memorials preferred to the Ellie Slette Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Century College Foundation. CrescentTide.com

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.