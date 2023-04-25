Elsie Marie Anderson

Marie Anderson, age 84, of Pillager, died peacefully at Bethany Good Samaritan Home on April 24, 2023. She was born in Lakefield, Minnesota to Wilbert and Elsie Ahrens on November 22, 1938. Marie married Roland Anderson on February 9, 1957. They were married for 65 years.

Marie loved caring for others, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie had a passion and talent for sewing, painting, knitting, and gardening. Marie was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities and loved the Lord. Marie was a graduate of Pillager High School, was a certified nursing aid, graduate of Brainerd Vocational School with a focus in medical terminology and worked as a transcriptionist at BMC.

Marie is remembered and missed by her children Angela (Mark) Newfield, Scott Anderson, Mark (Lynnel) Anderson, Jon (Linda) Anderson and Jane (Eric) Peterson, and her treasured grandchildren, Katrina (Harris) Wood, Derek (Chelsea) Anderson, Hannah (Justin Gangl) Anderson, Sara (Dustin) Karppinen, Traci (Nick Kist) Anderson, TJ Anderson, Gregory Peterson, and Elyse Peterson, many great grandchildren, sister, Joan (Ken) Wood, brother, Conway Ahrens and small companion, Carly the dachshund.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Anderson on March 27, 2022, parents and brother, Douglas Ahrens.

We would like thank Bethany Good Samaritan staff as well as the Good Samaritan Hospice team for their incredible care of Marie.

A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Baxter. Visitation will begin one hour prior.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.