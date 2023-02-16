Emmitt R. Jackson

Emmitt Ray Jackson, beloved son of Brandon Jackson and Emily Turnock, passed away, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Emmitt was born November 21, 2022, in Staples. He was a very happy baby who constantly smiled. His older brothers were just trying to figure out when they could play with him. He went too soon and will be so missed and forever loved.

He is survived by his parents; brothers, Bentley and Cooper; grandparents, Keith and Michelle Turnock, Michael and Carrie Herrera, and Sherry and Steve Sprandel; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.

A gathering of family and friends will take place 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home.

