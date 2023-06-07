Ernest Bestul

Ernest William “Bill” “Ernie” Bestul

Bill passed away in Brainerd on June 7, 2023, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 78.

He loved deer hunting, collecting bald eagle items, and spending time outside. He could also pick an agate from anywhere.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Bill.

He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Bill) Voss; brother, Dick (Sandy) Bestul; grandchildren Keegan Voss, Kallie (Brock) Ruckdaschel; great-grandchildren Hudson Voss and Claira Ruckdaschel; nieces and nephews and their families.

His ashes will be spread among the eagles in the mountains of Montana.

No funeral or memorial service is planned.

