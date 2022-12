July 31, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2022

CROSBY, Minn. - Ernest “Ernie” Kawlewski, 77, Baxter, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 4, in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service in Perham, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service.