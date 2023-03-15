Estelle Brown passed at 95 years old on March 11, 2023 at Good Samaritan-Woodland in Brainerd and will be deeply missed by her family. Definitely spunky, always compassionate, and-especially in later years-not afraid to share her opinions. Mom was what you would call a force. She loved fiercely-none more than her family and her beloved pets. The best thing Mom taught us was that no matter what was going on-there was always time for coffee and a treat.

Estelle was born to Emil and Ella (Thompson) Ranstedt in Evansville, MN on November 4, 1927. After graduating from High School, Estelle enlisted in the US Air Force where she served as a key punch operator. She was Honorably Discharged in 1950 and went to work as a secretary in the insurance industry for many years. She married Bob Brown in Brainerd on August 9, 1961.

Estelle is preceded in death by her brother Dorland and sisters Aurolea and Yvonne. She is survived by her three children; Lee Schiller (Cindy), David Schiller, and Konnie Schiller (Charlene Sennewald). She was also delighted to be Grandma to three grandchildren; Jamie Linn (Craig), Eric Schiller (Leah), and Kelly Linn (Andy) as well as six great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Private family interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd.