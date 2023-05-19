99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Eva Smith

64678e2668ae0a54f1dec56a.jpg
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM

Eva M. Smith, age 76, of Brainerd, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Essentia-St Joseph’s Medical Center. Eva was born on November 1, 1946, in Brookhaven, NY to Frank & Eloise Grala. She served her county in the US Army as a nurse during the Vietnam Era. Eva married Donald Smith on October 9, 1965, and together they raised three sons. She loved going to the Casino and her trips to Laughlin, NV with Donald. She enjoyed cooking and flowers.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 57 years, Donald; sons, Duane (Alicia), David and Daniel (Carolyn); two sisters; 3 brothers; three grandsons, Patrick (Ashley), Alex (Amanda) and Kaleb; great-grandson, Preston.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and one brother.

A memorial service for Eva will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. www.halvorsontaylor.com

