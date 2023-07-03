Evelyn (Ev) Lillian (Pettit) Toth age 93 of Brainerd, MN passed away and went to be with the Lord on Sunday 7/2/2023 surrounded by loving family. Ev was born on 12/5/1929 in Morgan, MN, Brown County to Lilly (Muenchow) and Franze Pettit. They lived in a log cabin type home. She enjoyed ice skating, and helping with the chores around the family home while helping her mother cook, make candies and bake. They moved and Ev attended the Ossipee School walking 2 miles each way and enjoyed playing softball. She later found a love for country music and dancing and learned to play the accordion beautifully. It was a spectacularly beautiful red one and the music she made was wonderful. She married Marvin Zahn and had 3 children, Susan, Scott and Mark. On June 4, 1977 she Married Her Love, Stephen Toth, along with his son Michael the family grew. Steve’s love of football was contagious to her. She became an avid football fan, never missing a game. With her softball history she enjoyed the Twins games also. Steve and Ev enjoyed a wonderful life of t ravel and camping with many trips in their motor home. Her gift to make you feel special on your birthday was unsurpassed with a call in which she would sing you “Happy Birthday to You.” Later a dinner with the “RED” plate surrounded by family will never be forgotten. Christmas was a special time for her, she made it enchanting and always full of love and wonder including singing Jingle Bells and more. The food was always as wonderful as the atmosphere. If you were sick, she brought chicken soup with the best dumplings around. “Grandma’s” hotdish and spaghetti are also among the unforgettable meals she made for family with love. Ev started working for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator in 1957. She quickly moving up to Operator Supervisor and Administration ending her career in 1982 as a Senior Clerk training many people. The friendships made along the way lasted a life time with SOS (Sisters of Soul) gals meeting for birthdays, lunches while adding many friends to this group along the way. These gals are a support system not only for each other to all those around them. Her love for God is evident in everything she did, being a member of Zion Lutheran church and active in Ladies’ Aide as long as she was able to. She enjoyed her church family a great deal. Ev was also a past President of the VFW. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Steve of 46 years, daughter Susan (Steve) Borders, daughter-in -law Beth Zahn, son Mark (Judy) Zahn, step-son Michael, her Grandchildren Joel (Mandy), Kristen (Sean), Holly (John), Tyler (Danielle), and Jesse (Quinn), Jason (Shalee), Kevin (Madison) and 13 Greatgrandchildren, Sister Carol (Tom) Stuard, sister-in-law Betty Pettit and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Grandma “Bug” will be missed. She was preceded in death by her son Scott Zahn, Granddaughter Rebecca Zahn, brothers Leroy Pettit and Darold Pettit. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7th at 11:00 at Zion Lutheran Church 220 N 8th St, Brainerd, with visitation 1 hour prior to services.

Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home

218-829-3581 www.halvorsontaylor.com