Fern (Smart) Shippey, 99, of Brainerd, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

A Celebration of Fern’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Fern was born June 13, 1923, in Hill City, the daughter of John and Christina (Nelson) Smart. After attending school, Fern married and was blessed with a daughter. She spent many years working at Select Cleaners. Later in life, she met Paul Shippey. The couple spent many years working together at Paul’s interior design/paint store in Anchorage. Fern and Paul also traveled extensively, enjoying their time no matter the destination. They were also crafty - painting shoes and selling them at Flea Markets across the country. After making Brainerd their home, Fern was active at the Church of the Nazarene. She was a good cook and was devoted to her family.

She will be missed by her daughter, Virginia (Roger) Radtke; adopted children, Viola Shippey Bradford, Paul Shippey, Jr., and Jim Shippey; granddaughter, Kim (Curt) Paulson; grandson-in-law, Brad Holtz; great-grandchildren, Heather (Scott) Wermter, Jessica (Chris) Norling, Jennifer (Scott) Hoskins, Taylor (Tara) Holtz, Toby Radtke, Trooper Radtke, Tucker Radtke, and Amy Radtke; great-great-grandchildren, Dylan Borders, Alexcis Hoskins, Griffyn Hoskins, Remmington Hoskins, Noah Norling, Kiah Norling, Aiden Holtz, Hunter Holtz, Barrett Holtz, and Mason Holtz; sisters, Olive Verment; and many nieces and nephews, especially special niece, Carrie Fischer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul; grandchildren, Pamela Holtz and Todd Radtke; and great-great-granddaughters, Gwyneth Hoskins.

