Florence Keller

Florence Kathryn Keller, age 94, of Baxter, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. She was born on July 1, 1928 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, the daughter of Reverend Abram and Kathryn (Toews) Voth. She attended many schools throughout the Midwest, as her father was an Evangelist Minister. Florence graduated from Mountain Lake High School, then attended Crown College, Bethel College and received her Master’s degree from Bemidji State University. She taught students in all different grades and special education for a total of 38 years, retiring from the Brainerd School District in 1995. Florence often said she “enjoyed going to school Monday morning as much as going home on Friday night”. She volunteered with the Brainerd Lakes American Diabetic Association for many years. Florence married Richard James Keller on June 5, 1954 and as a dedicated preacher’s wife, together they served churches in St. Croix Falls, WI, Remer, MN, Wilmot, SD and Nisswa, MN. Florence was an accomplished piano teacher and was known for her beautiful voice duets with Richard. They enjoyed traveling throughout all 50 states and Europe. They loved visiting their grandchildren in Germany and California. They often went “cruising” with their many friends.

Florence will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kathryn (Steve) Biddle; son, Keith (Iva) Keller; grandchildren, Miranda, Craig, Mark, Eric and Thatcher.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Vernon; beloved husband of 67 years, Richard.

Her faith in our savior Jesus Christ was her source of strength throughout her lifetime.

Funeral service for Florence will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 12PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Interment in the Baxter cemetery.

Donations will be used to provide a memorial bench in her honor at Harrison Elementary School in Brainerd.

