Floyd (Dick) Richard Hamlin (88), of Baxter, MN, born November 3, 1934, to Floyd and Evelyn Hamlin, passed away on March 8, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 1-4pm at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The military committal service will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 21 also at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Brainerd America Legion from 3-5pm.

Dick was born and raised in St. Cloud, MN and was the youngest of three boys. After graduating from St. Cloud Tech High School, Dick joined the U.S. Navy as a Sonar Tech and later went on to graduate from Mankato State University. Anyone who knew Dick knows he was a born salesman. He had successful sales careers with Revlon, Yellow Pages, and later his used car lot.

Dick was the life of the party and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He always had a grand story or two (or three or four) to share.

Dick is survived by his wife, Maria, his two children Tom (Kathy) Hamlin of Nisswa, MN, and Tina (Ivan) Hamlin of Port St. Lucie, FL. Three stepdaughters Loethers Hirsch, Silvia Bravo, and Maria Acosta. Eight grandchildren, Kandice, Samantha, Peyton, Kasey, Kristina, Jonathan, Natalie, and Keith, and two great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Evelyn, and his two brothers Bob and Don. Dick, you were a WONDERFUL person.