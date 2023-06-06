Frances Stettler

Frances Mae Stettler, age 90, of Baxter, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home.

Frances was born to Hans and Agnes (Alstad) Madsen on November 29, 1932, in Ollie, Montana. Her family eventually moved to Minnesota where she was able to grow up on a farm and learn a lifelong skill of gardening. In her adult life, her and her family ran a resort, and Frances was responsible for running the bar and entertainment. Her hobbies included baking, frequenting the Nisswa and Brainerd Legions, traveling to Florida with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. She can be described as selfless, kind and was proud to have lived a good, full life.

She is survived by her three sons, Duane (Paula), Danny (Teresa) and Don Stettler; grandchildren, Chad (Nicole), Dillon (Riley), Tyler (Sonny) and Nicholas (Katelyn) Stettler; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Everlee Stettler; daughter-in-law, Heather Stettler; and siblings, Delores Shafer, Beverly Wenz, Mavis Gerber and Wallace Madsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Stettler; daughter, Debra Stettler; and two brothers, Warren and Calvin Madsen.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at 22866 County Road 3, Merrifield, MN 56465.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.