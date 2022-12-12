Frank Ball

Frank Russell Ball passed away in his home in the arms of his devoted wife with family at his side following a courageous battle with glioblastoma on December 9th, 2022.

Frank was born on June 16, 1949, in Minneapolis to Alice (Chapman) and James Ball. He graduated from Brainerd High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He received his degree of Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement from Bemidji State University and his degree of Master of Management and Administration from Metropolitan State University.

Frank had an impressive professional life and career. He served as a police officer in Nisswa, was the Sergeant Investigator for Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County Sheriff, Director of the NET 6 Drug Taskforce, and Chief of Police for the City of Brainerd. Frank then went on to serve as the Director of the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and served for 15 months as the Contingent Commander of the Afghanistan National Police Training Program. When he returned from Afghanistan, Frank worked for Barrett Ag Service before accepting a position as the Executive Director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association as a registered lobbyist with the Minnesota State Legislature.

In his retirement, Frank embraced living in the country within the St. Mathias Township where he found peace in what he considered ‘the good life’. Frank cherished his time in his country home that reflects his creativity, his talent in repurposing old finds and his love of art. Frank was a talented, self-taught craftsman who thoroughly welcomed an opportunity to share his projects with family and friends. Frank could often be found working in his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens so that he could generously share the bounty with others.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Jim; a grandson, Brody Patrick Kavanaugh, and Godson; Frank Handeland. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Vukelich; children, Jody (Donny) Andres, Tony (Rhonda Hyatt) Ball, and Danielle’ (David) Kavanaugh; his grandchildren, Jeff Grimsley, Bailey (Andres) Mills, Kylie Andres and Jack Andres, Coleton Ball, Isabella, Lily, and Grace Kavanaugh; sisters, Barbara (Lance) Jensen, Elaine Phlager; and brother, Jim (Lesli) Ball; several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Frank and his family by the ProMedica Hospice care team.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mathias Catholic Church. A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and also for one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. Interment will be at St. Mathias Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.