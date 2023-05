Frederick J. Holmquist Jr., longtime Brainerd resident, passed away from natural causes on November 26, 2022 in St. Paul, MN at the age of 98 years. (Full obituary published on December 10th.)

An informal reception in celebration of his life is being held in the Fireside Room of the Northland Arboretum on Sunday, May 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Please join the family to share your memories and a laugh or two.