Frederick J. Holmquist Jr., longtime Brainerd resident, passed away from natural causes on November 26, 2022 in St. Paul, MN at the age of 98 years. He was born on June 29, 1924 in Forest Lake, MN to Frederick J. Sr. and Olive Holmquist. Upon his high school graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Sonarman during WW II. He furthered his education on the GI Bill, earning a degree from MacPhail College of Music and Dramatic Arts in Minneapolis.

Fred taught music in the Brainerd School system. He was an accomplished cellist and played in the Heartland Symphony Orchestra for many years.

Among other business interests, Fred and his wife Charlotte owned and operated the Corral Drive-In on Washington Street for forty years, closing it after the 1997 season.

Fred stayed busy by tending his home’s expansive yard and gardens and volunteering at the Northland Arboretum. In the winter months he frequently took to the Arb’s cross country trails. He was an avid golfer and played and worked on his game into his early nineties.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and Charlotte, his wife of 69 years. He is survived by his five children: his son John (Mercedes), and daughters Barbra Pruett (Wes), Karla Hollinshead (Mathews), Cassandra Gilmore, and Allison McDonald (Mike). Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Michael, Patrick, and Christopher (Sara) McDonald, Matthew and Sarah (Eric Schulman) Pruett, Megan and Quincy Gilmore, and six great-grandchildren:

Andric, Ashlyn, Ethan, Jocelyn, Alexander, and Skylar.

A reception will be held in the spring at the Northland Arboretum on Sunday, May 21st from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorials to the Northland Arboretum. Walk, ski and enjoy this beautiful place.