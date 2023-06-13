Gail W. Gown Hendrickson

Gail Whiteside Gowen Hendrickson, age 78 of Breezy Point died on June 6, 2023 at her home. She was born in Minneapolis on December 1, 1944 to Richard and Jean (Dahlman) Gowen. Gail married Ronald Hendrickson on July 28, 1962 in Watertown, SD. She was a retired realtor in the Twin Cities, retiring to Breezy Point in 2013. She was a member of the Breezy Point Women’s Club.

Gail is survived by her husband, Ronald; two daughters, Debora (Tate) Macziewski of Harris and Donna (Darrow) Taylor of Blaine; two brothers, Michael (Ellen) Gowen of Farmington and Timothy (Julie) Gowen of Breezy Point; and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Preceding Gail in death are her parents; one brother, James Gowen; and two sisters, Debora Gowen and Barbara Anderson.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Pelican Woods Cemetery in Breezy Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.