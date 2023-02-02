Gail Walsh

Gail Ilene Walsh, 81, of Brainerd, passed away on February 2, 2023. No services are scheduled at this time.

Gail was born on March 7, 1941, to Bill and Lucille (Dugger) Sears in Bridgeport Nebraska. On July 14, 1962, she married Donald W. Walsh Jr. in Arapahoe County Colorado. They had two children. Gail worked in the Civil Defense/Veterans Service Office for Crow Wing County for over twenty-five years. She was an amazing artist mastering every medium she attempted, but is best known for her portraits of animals in pastels.

Gail is survived by her children, Barabara Allee, and Brian (Julie) Walsh; grandsons, James Ylinen, and Vance Walsh; one great grandson; twin brother Gary; sisters, Jean, and Becky; brother Jim. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Donations are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in lieu of monetary gifts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.