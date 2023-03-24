Gale A. Finstad

Gale passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis. He was born April 17, 1937 in Willmar, MN. Gale was raised by his Grandparents, Theodore & Marie. He graduated from Willmar in 1955 and enlisted in the Marines where he served 4 years. He married his wife, Patricia Hall in 1964 and started a family in Minneapolis. He retired from Wagner SprayTech in 2006. Gale enjoyed playing golf, cooking and spending time with his Grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the Brainerd Lakes area where he spent a lot of time at the resorts with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his Mother & Step father John & Mildred Monroe. Gale is survived by his wife, Patricia Finstad, children, Chris (Laura) Finstad, Aletha (James) Commers, grandchildren, Amanda (Drew) Finstad, Jesse Finstad, Joshua Finstad, Nichole Banks, Mariah Banks and Great-Granddaughter Mara Wren Smith. Gale will missed by many friends and family.