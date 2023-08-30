Gary A. Doshan, age 75 of Brainerd passed away peacefully at his home in Brainerd. Per Gary’s request there will be no funeral services. A private family burial service will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd.

Gary was born March 10, 1948, in Brainerd to Joseph and Mildred (Johnson) Doshan. He is a graduate of Washington High School. Following graduation, Gary proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He worked many years at Mystic Lake Casino and various jobs previously. Gary had a big heart for animals; he could often be found feeding the birds and even neighborhood dogs that need a little extra attention. He enjoyed watching MN sports teams and never missed watching a game. Gary had a very big heart, was sometimes opinionated, and cared deeply for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by his sisters, Joanne (Bob) Johnson of Brainerd, Vicki Cison of Minneapolis; brothers, Daniel (Janet) of Brainerd, Johnny of Florida; nieces and nephews, Brent, Kelly, Amanda, Missy, Scott, Catie, Steven, Randy; special niece and MN Twins buddy, Karen; special friends, Julie Strowbridge and Mike Guin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Doshan; brothers, Joseph and David; niece, Lena; and uncle Bobby.

“We love you very much Gary and rest in peace.” ~ your family

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.