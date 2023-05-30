Gary Johnson, age 78, passed away March 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, AZ. He was born to farmers Harold and Dorothy Johnson on June 4, 1944, in Chokio, MN. He graduated from Pine River High School in 1962. He worked in construction for a few years and then spent the rest of his working career at Arvig Telephone Company. Gary spent his last 12 years in Green Valley, AZ where he volunteered at White Elephant and enjoyed puzzles and crafts.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Henrietta; daughters, Vonda (Dale) and Marsha (Jonathan); 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 4 stepchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 32 years, Rosella.

Memorial service, followed by luncheon, will be at 1 PM on Saturday, June 17, at Riverview Church, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery.