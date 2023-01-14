July 28, 1947 - Jan. 12, 2023

AITKIN, Minn. - Gary Williams, 75, Aitkin, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 12, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, at New Life Church in Aitkin. Burial with full military honors will be in Spencer Cemetery near Aitkin. Military honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Lee Post 86 and Aitkin VFW Roberts-Glad Post 1727. Memorials are preferred to Living Waters Ministry of the Church of the Lutheran Brethren, Gideons, or New Life Church building fund.

Arrangements by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin.