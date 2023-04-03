Gayle Grossman

Peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Gayle (Radniecki) Grossman passed away into the arms of Christ on April 1st, 2023 at the age of 63 years at Centracare Hospital in St Cloud, MN.

Mass of the Christian burial will be 1:30 PM, Monday, April 10, 2023 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Father Rick Lambert presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be held in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Oklee, MN.

Gayle Frances (Radniecki) Grossman was born on November 30th, 1959 in Thief River Falls, MN, daughter of Virgil and Therese (Fortier) Radniecki. She grew up in rural Oklee, graduating from Oklee High School in 1977. She attended the U of M-Crookston, and while there met Steven Grossman. Together, they raised their sons on the family-run hunt club in Staples, MN, where Gayle left an impact on everyone who visited. For those who simply thought they were coming for a hunt didn’t realize they’d leave with a new friend and a warm hug goodbye. She was an amazing cook, and a host to unforgettable memories such as family Christmases, weddings, and more. Gayle enjoyed cooking, Christmas cookie baking, golfing, walking, and getting into laugh-out-loud conversations with those she loved. She fiercely protected and loved her sons, instilling her values of love, kindness, hard work, and faith that could only be taught by her example. What gave her the most joy in life, however, was her grandchildren. You could find Nana Gayle on the floor playing games, playing dress-up, helping with homework, and was willing to do anything to get them laughing. She loved them dearly.

She will lovingly be remembered by her sons; Joshua (Ellen) Grossman of Rosemount, MN, Travis (Carli) Grossman of Pillager, MN; her mother: Therese Radniecki of Thief River Falls, MN; grandchildren: Garret, Eli, Kate, and Julia; former husband: Steven Grossman; brothers and sisters: Stephani (Dick) Kalar of Shoreview, MN, Roxanne (Fred) Sorensen of Red Lake Falls, MN, Deborah Perreault of Waseca, MN, Steven (Renee) Radniecki of Twin Valley, MN, Tom Radniecki of Oklee, MN, Geraldine (Errol) Rustan of Oklee, MN, Randolph (Lori) Radniecki of Lake Tapps, WA, Mary Kay (Randy) Robidoux of Winneconne, WI, John Radniecki of Fargo, ND, Genevieve Radniecki of Bemidji, MN and Danielle (Gary) Parenteau of Lake Park, MN; and the love of several nieces and nephews.