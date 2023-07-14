Gaylene A. Taylor

Gaylene Taylor, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at First United Church in Little Falls, at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Marc Blakesley officiating. A visitation will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 P.M., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and again on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, MN. Caring for Gaylene and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

Gaylene Ann Nylund was born on August 13, 1947, in Brainerd, MN, to the late Gaylord and Eileen (Bethke) Nylund. She attended school and graduated from Little Falls Senior High School with the class of 1966. Gaylene was united in marriage to Francis Taylor on August 19, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Little Falls. She worked at Munsingwear and then left to become a homemaker to take care of her four children. In her free time, Gaylene enjoyed caring for the cattle on the farm, tending to her flower beds, and sewing various projects. Gaylene also loved traveling, she took several bus tours and traveled with her mom to many places together. She gave her time freely to various organizations, some of which include teaching Sunday school and being a 4H leader. Most of all her family was always her priority and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Gaylene was a very faithful and active member of First United Church in Little Falls, MN. She will be missed by all who were a part of her life.

Gaylene is survived by her children, Frank (Roxanne) Taylor of Royalton, MN, Corinna (Lee) Moeller of Pierz, MN, Andrew (Mary) Taylor of Pierz, MN, and Becky (Jamie) Gerads of Upsala, MN; brothers, Burn (Pat) Nylund of St. George, UT, Larry (Sheila) Nylund of Aurora, CO, and Randy (Sherry) Nelsen of Otsego, MN; sisters, Julie (Tom) Gieske of Sauk Centre, MN, Janie (Kim) Nelsen of St. Cloud, MN, Karen (Tim) Schreifels, and Nannete of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Keith, Carmen, Nikki, Megan, Cheyenne, Kevin, Leesa, Brittney, Heather, Treston, Daniel, Levi, Paige, Peyton, and Lucas; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Taylor; parents, Gaylord and Eileen (Bethke) Nylund; grandchildren, Zackary and Shawnna; step-dad, Al Nelsen; and sister, Cindy Haehn.