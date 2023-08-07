Gaylin Jon Smith, 61, of Nisswa, beloved husband to Ilene Smith, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The Celebration of Gaylin’s Life will take place at Nelson Doran Funeral home, Brainerd on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Family and friends are welcome to gather starting at 10:00 a.m. with a service planned at noon.

Gaylin was the son of Karl and Marlene Smith. He married the love of his life, Ilene Gangestad. The couple enjoyed their life together and raising their beloved pups, Lewie, Ollie, and the most beautiful dog in the world (and Gaylin’s “girlfriend”), Charlie. If you knew Gaylin, you knew he loved fishing.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Ilene; his parents, siblings, Rob (Heavenly) Smith, Gina (Todd) Smith, and Scott (Shiela) Smith and families; in-laws, Brenda (Bob) Peterson, Cynthia (Brian) Bachman, Dudley (Kathy) Gangestad, Emma Rademacher, Felix Gangestad, Greg Gangestad, Holly (Terry) Wendland, Julie (Jeff) Hardy, Kendra (Brian) Roberts; brother-in-law, Bob Rakow; and many friends. He was preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Alisa Rakow and Tammy Gangestad, brother-in-law, Mike Rademacher, and grandparents. Nelson - Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com 218.829.4755