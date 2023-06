Gene E, Hanneman, 85, of Pequot Lakes, MN passed away on June 15, 2023 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mona Kern, his sister Lois Hildebrandt.

Gene is survived by his sons John and Scott (Chris), and daughter Kimberly Johnson (Donald).

Internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.