Genevieve Tank

Genevieve M. Tank, 79 passed away on November 25, 2022 and is rejoicing with the Lord now. She was born on 1/29/1943 daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy Valder of Hoven SD and attended school in Hoven SD. She was married in 1963 and moved to Brainerd MN where she lived until her death. She retired from the State of Minnesota in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked to bake, cook and playing cards. Survivors include Gary Tank, Greg Tank, both of Brainerd, Gerald and (Kritsana) Tank AZ, 7 grandchildren Kara and (Garrett) Heglund, Megan and (Brett) Johnson, Travis and (Jordan) Tank, Gary N. and (Chandra)Tank, Greg and (Kelsi) Greely, Ashley and Emelia Tank. 6 Great grandchildren are Arabelle, Asher, Adleigh and Aiden Greely, Thomas and Oliver Heglund. She is survived by 4 siblings Bill (RaeAnn) Valder, FL, Jean (Curtis) Buechler, NE, Judy Valder, SD, and Jim Valder SD. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Dorothy Valder and nephew Terry Buechler.

Service will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic church and cemetery in Hoven South Dakota at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.