George C. Swanson

George Clifford Swanson, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, August 3 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 4:00-7:00 P.M at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. A prayer service will be said at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. The military honors will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of George.