George F. Mankowski, 86, of Fort Ripley, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

George was born July 13, 1936, to Clara and Frank Mankowski.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Rose; sons, Mark (Tammy), Mike (Kelli), Steven (Tracy), Erik, and Chuck (Kelly); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (John) Magnan and Tom (Fran) Mankowski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Hunter; and Bill Zimmerman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley. Family and friends are invited to gather Monday (February 20) afternoon from 3-6 p.m., at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755