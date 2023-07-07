George “Pete” Wetzel, Jr, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 2 at the family cabin on Pike Bay in Cass Lake, Minnesota. A private family service will be held. Condolences can be sent to Emblom Brenny Funeral Service: 900 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN, 56345 or donations made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Pete.