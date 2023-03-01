Gerald D. Sanderson

Gerald David Sanderson, age 85 of Baxter, formerly of Crosby died on February 26, 2023 at Diamond Willow in Baxter. He was born on February 21, 1938 to David and Irene (Lound) Sanderson. Jerry married Donna Hofmann on December 27, 1959 in Crosby. He was a retired Potlatch employee with 31 years of service. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood.

Jerry is survived by his wife Donna; one son, Mark (Bev) Sanderson of Baxter and one daughter, Kerri Sanderson of Brainerd; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Preceding Jerry in death are his parents; one grandson, Eric Sanderson and one brother, Dennis Sanderson.

A private family service is being held. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.