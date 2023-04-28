Gerald Laverne Baker

Gerald (Gerry), Laverne Baker, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the age of 79 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Minot, North Dakota on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1944. He was a long-time resident of New Orleans, as well as Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico and Brainerd, Minnesota where he has many loving family members and friends. Gerry served his country with honor as a RD2 (Operations Specialist) Second Class for two tours on the USS Constellation and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He loved the sea and spent many years as a Deep Sea Diver, followed by a successful 30-year career in Mexico working in the Oil and Diving industry.

Gerry was Preceded in death by his parents, Lane and Margaret Baker, and Lester and Eva Fryklind, spouse Lesley Baker, grandson Jeremy Armstrong, sisters Jodi Leigh and Diane Beal, and cousin Ron Kristofferson. He is survived by his children Laney Armstrong and Jaime (Cathy) Baker, grandchildren Quinn (Sierra) Armstrong, Justin Baker, Julian Baker, Reaghan (Francis) Bassil, Kennedy Ivey, Ethan Armstrong, and Sebastian Baker, great granddaughter Josie Armstrong, great grandsons Ralph and George Bassil, siblings Karen (Dick) Bohn, Lynda (David) Bowman, Glen (Linda) Milender, Mary (Brian) Rosvold, Cindy (Steve) Clough, and Karl (Pam) Fryklind, family Kathy O’Shaughnessy, Jim and Hoa Sensabaugh and Roy Gautreaux. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly.

Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral home, 3827 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by words from family and friends.

Family and friends are also invited to attend Gerry’s Military Funeral Honors Ceremony on June 30, 2023, in Fort Ripley, MN at the Camp Ripley Memorial Chapel. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gerry’s life together after the ceremony, details will be provided.

