Geraldine Anne LaSart

Geraldine (Geri) LaSart, age 75, of Brainerd, MN, passed away at St. Joseph’s Medical Center on December 31, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Geri was born on July 3, 1947, to Bernadette (Gardner) and Richard Backdahl. She was united in marriage to Daniel L. LaSart on December 6, 1971 in St. Paul, MN. Geri was a homemaker for many years taking care of her growing family. She was then employed by Riverside Inn in Crosslake as a cook, and at Mezzenga Distributing in Crosslake. Geri enjoyed time with family. She liked to spend her time reading, watching football, and Jeopardy. She will be dearly missed by all.

Following high school, Geri became a hairdresser and beauty salon manager in Minneapolis. Geri met Daniel in Crosslake where they later built a home, raised five children and built a life together.

Geri is survived by her children, Jason (Kelly) LaSart of Isle, Rebecca (Jody) Mies of Baxter, Daniel R. LaSart of Brainerd, Anne LaSart (Allen Fox) of Yucaipa, CA, and Jill (Eric) Oanes of Breezy Point. Grandchildren Alyssa, Marshall, Maxwell, Mason, and two step grandsons Eric and Tyler, Emma Rae, Mark, Ethan, and Joselyn and brother John Backdahl of Crosslake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; parents, Bernadette (Gardner) and Richard Backdahl.