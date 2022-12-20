Gertrude “Debby” Pollock, age 97, of Pine River, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd. She was born to James and Mary Dibble on July 8, 1925, in Deerwood, MN.

Debby enjoyed playing piano and was an avid reader and gardener. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors.

Debby is survived by her children: Robert L. Pollock, Judy Brogle (Dan), David Pollock (Joyce), Leila Burns (Glen); sister, Marge Austin; grandchildren: John Pollock (Bethanie), Angela Lindseth (Mike), Aurora Collins (Phin), Leila Pollock, Jack Pollock; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sons, Richard and Steven; brothers: Carl, Jim and Raymond; and sisters: Jean, Esther, Ruby, Dorothy, Irene, and an infant sister.

Debby’s family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Society, Pine River for their excellent care.

Services will be 12 PM on Friday, December 23, at Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.