Glenn E. Mechelke, age 99 of Crosby formerly of Outing died at Heartwood Senior Living in Crosby. He was born on March 5, 1923 in St. Paul to Edward and Alice (Morgen) Mechelke.

For many years Glenn was the owner and operator of Birch Bay Lodge and Campground in Outing. He gave 50 + years of service as clerk for Crooked Lake Township. Glenn was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Outing.

Glenn is survived by two daughters, Judy (Bob) Seidel of Eureka, MT and Kim (Dave) Hughes of Outing; his grandchildren, Jeff (Beth) Seidel, Tim (Kim) Seidel, Stacey (Shawn) McKinney, Jessica (Justin) Chalich, Sara Smith, Joshua Morris, Scott Carstens, Erin (Alexander) Tolchinsky and Derek Hughes; twenty-three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Preceding Glenn in death are his parents, Edward and Alice Mechelke; his wife, Pat and a daughter, Barbara Carstens.

A Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Outing. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily at a later date. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.