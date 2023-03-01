Gleva May Girard(Wynn)

Gleva Girard age 95 passed away February 16, 2023 at Golden Horizon in Crosslake, MN. Gleva was survived by her children: Marlene (Ira) Hannahs of Jenkins, MN Leo Girard of Barrows, MN Darlene Girard of Jenkins, MN Debbie Girard of Brainerd, MN Frankie Girard of Red Wing, MN Donald Girard of Phoenix, AZ and Charlene (Bruce) Ruikka of Pine River, MN Gleva also has 29 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews. Gleva is processed in death by her parents, siblings and a son. There will not be a funeral at this time. Family is planning a celebration of life later this summer.