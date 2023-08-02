Gordon Agee, 92, of Fort Ripley, MN died peacefully with family at his side July 16, 2023 at the Little Falls Care Center. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was proud to have served his country as a Marine. Retired from FMC in Fridley after nearly 39 years. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; children Cindy (Jim) Birkeland, Pat (George) Dramdahl, and Ron (Jeannette) Agee; grandchildren Laurel Schurke, Aaron Birkeland, Kirbie Dramdahl and David Dramdahl; great- grandchildren Cale, Annika, Liv, Anders, and Matthias. Memorial Service at Oak Haven Church, Ham Lake August 13, 2023 at 2:00pm. Graveside service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley August 14, 2023 at 11:00am.