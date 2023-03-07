Gordon Zeidler

Gordon Ray Zeidler of Pequot Lakes peacefully passed away due to complications of Covid 19 on Sunday evening, March 5, 2023. Born October 10, 1941, Gordy was the first of seven children born to Gordon and Vera Zeidler. He served his country with distinction as an Army artilleryman during the Viet Nam War. He was a beloved brother and a friend to many.

Gordy is survived by his sisters, Iris Dahlen, Karon Nelson; brother, Rodger Zeidler; and sisters, Linda Thuftedal and Ardith Near; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 2:00 pm at the Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.