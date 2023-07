A Celebration of Gregg’s Life will be held 12 - 12:30pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Dennis Drummond Wine Co at 11919 Theisse Road, Brainerd, MN 56401. Born on October 25, 1963 and passed on January 12, 2023 of natural causes. He is survived by his three brothers Perry, Scott, and Brett Nelson. Preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Kathryn Nelson of Shoreview, MN. Arrangements entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.