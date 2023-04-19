Harley P. Thon

Harley Phillip Thon, age 65 of Carver - beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather-to-be, and friend - passed away on Saturday, April 15 of 2023.

Harley lived and breathed to support and care for those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine (Sames) Thon; and their three children, Thaddeus Thon, Jerred (Kyle Allen) Thon, and Tegen (Trent) Butcher.

Harley was born into this world October 29 of 1957, to Donald and Alice (Sewell) Thon, in Brainerd, MN. He was the youngest of six siblings, Jane, Ruth (Mike) Melchior, Esther (Butch) Hayes, George (Nancy) Thon, and Norma (Mickey) Timmons.

Harley moved to the metro area to work for CertainTeed where he was a Pipefitter for 42 years and busted his tail providing for his family and others.

Harley was an avid outdoorsman, and for him, the outdoors was a cathartic place of peace. He adored spending time with his children, hunting at the shack in D’em D’ere Hills, cutting wood for his Carver home, and embracing the vast tranquility that the woods provided him. At home, he found solace in the quiet beauty of his backyard while gazing at his bird feeders or out at the pond. In Brainerd, his favorite idyllic views were from the deck of the hunting shack overlooking the swamp and the woods, or at the old homestead (now cabin) observing out the kitchen window.

You will rarely meet a more selfless man than Harley was. His warm, encompassing, loving hugs will be sorely missed. The loss of his voice of reason, ridiculousness, quiet humbleness, and genuine compassion will leave a hole never to be filled.

So...“Harley Phillip Stretchy Betchy Bobby Billy Thon,” or “Putz”, “Bugs,” “Eddie,” “Harmless,” “Lover,” or “Pops,” here’s to it, from it, and to it again. If you ever get to it to do it and don’t do it, you’ll never get to it to do it again. Here’s effin’ to it, until we meet again. Happy Trails and love you more.

A Celebration of Harley’s Life will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 11 AM - 1 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, concluding with Reflection Time at 1 PM. The Celebration will continue at the Shakopee V.F.W., 1201 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, at 1:30 PM, with a reception and a chance to share your favorite Harley stories with family and friends.

